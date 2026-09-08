Himachal: BJP to launch month-long Seva Sankalp Abhiyan

Addressing a press conference here, Bindal said the campaign would be taken to the booth level, covering nearly 80,000 households across around 8,000 booths. As many as 25 service activities would be organised, including blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, de-addiction programmes, medical assistance, support to orphanages and underprivileged people, and services for persons with disabilities. Painting and debate competitions on “Viksit Bharat” would be held for schoolchildren, besides felicitation of anganwadi workers.

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Targeting the Congress government, Bindal alleged that the education system had deteriorated, with thousands of schools having only one teacher and some functioning without teachers. He also alleged an increase in school fees and curtailment of free uniforms and transport.

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Questioning the government’s 2032 self-reliance target, he cited CAG observations on state finances and alleged excessive borrowing. He said the BJP would hold monthly protests at around 200 places over local issues.