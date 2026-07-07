Himachal BJP to prepare 'chargesheet' against Congress government’s ‘failures’

The BJP, which is in the Opposition in Himachal Pradesh, will prepare a comprehensive 'chargesheet' highlighting what it describes as the Congress-led state government's failures and unfulfilled promises to women, youth, farmers and orchardists.

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The decision was taken at a meeting of the BJP core group held here on Tuesday.

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The party’s top brass also decided to launch a statewide mass campaign against what it termed the "anti-people policies" of the Congress government.

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“The core group has resolved to intensify organisational activities, strengthen public outreach and launch a series of mass movements to expose the failures of the Congress government while vigorously raising issues related to the welfare, development and good governance of Himachal Pradesh,” said state BJP president Rajeev Bindal, who chaired the meeting.

The meeting was attended by BJP Himachal Pradesh in-charge Shrikant Sharma, co-in-charge Sanjay Tandon, Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, former Union minister and MP Anurag Singh Thakur, and MPs Suresh Kashyap, Harsh Mahajan and Sikander Kumar, besides other members of the state core group.

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The core group held detailed discussions on the political situation in Himachal Pradesh, the recently concluded Panchayati Raj and urban local body elections, and the party's future organisational and public outreach strategy.

"The election results have sent a clear message that people are disappointed with the Congress government's three-and-a-half-year rule and have rejected its anti-people and anti-Himachal policies," Bindal said.

"The BJP will prepare a comprehensive chargesheet highlighting the government's performance over the past three-and-a-half years and present it before the people," he added.

Bindal alleged that subsidised ration had become more expensive, development had stalled, law and order had deteriorated, corruption had increased and various mafias had flourished under the present regime.

"The BJP will take these issues to every village and town and expose the government's failures," he said.

Responding to remarks by the Chief Minister and other Congress leaders on the Ram Temple donation theft, Bindal said the BJP did not require any certificate from the Congress as people had already given their verdict.

"The Congress pursued politics of appeasement at the cost of the religious sentiments of millions of devotees. Congress leaders' visits to the Ram Temple reflect political compulsion rather than genuine faith," he said.