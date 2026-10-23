Himachal: BJP will review new districts if voted to power, says Jai Ram

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday accused the Congress-led state government of using the proposal to create new districts to mislead people ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, warning that the BJP would review the decision if it involved manipulating constituencies.

Addressing newly elected representatives at a function in Theog, Shimla district, Jai Ram alleged that the government had floated the proposal to divert attention from its failures as the Assembly elections approached.

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“The people and the BJP have already understood this move of the government,” he said. Jai Ram claimed that the results of the recently held Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRI) elections indicated that people were determined to vote the Congress out of power in 2027.

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He also alleged that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had anticipated the Congress’s possible defeat in the PRI elections and invoked the Disaster Management Act, 2025, on the pretext of natural disasters to postpone the polls.

Raising local issues in Theog, the BJP leader accused the present government of political vendetta, alleging that several institutions established for public welfare during his tenure as Chief Minister had been closed by the Congress

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government. Jai Ram said the BJP would examine the proposed district reorganisation after returning to power if the exercise was found to be driven by political considerations or aimed at altering constituencies.