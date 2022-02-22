7 killed in blast at firecrackers factory in Himachal's Una

Tribune News Service

Una, February 22

Seven people were killed and 10 suffered serious burns on Tuesday in an explosion at a factory in Himachal Pradesh's Una district where firecrackers were allegedly being made illegally.

The unit was not registered with the industries department. Tribune photo

People heard a huge explosion in the industrial area at about 11.30 am and later found seven labourers working in the unit charred to death.

Ten others, including women, working in the factory sustained serious burns and were taken to Una Civil Hospital.

According to sources, the firecracker unit was being run in a private rented building.

The unit was not registered with the industries department, as per GM, industry, Una, Anshul Dhiman.

Sources said the people running the unit did not have the explosives licence.

PM expresses grief, announces aid

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs 2 lakh each as relief to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the explosion.

"Rs 2 lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the tragic factory mishap in Himachal Pradesh. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured," the prime minister said on Twitter.

Modi also condoled the loss of lives in the explosion.

