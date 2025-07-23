DT
PT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal braces for continued heavy rainfall till July 29

Himachal braces for continued heavy rainfall till July 29

Yellow weather warning issued from July 27 to 29
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:33 PM Jul 23, 2025 IST
Light to moderate rainfall is expected to continue across the state till July 29.
Heavy rainfall is set to continue in Himachal Pradesh till July 29 as the state’s Meteorological Department has issued a yellow weather warning for several districts from July 27 to 29.

As per the department, light to moderate rainfall will continue across the state till July 29 with few spells of heavy rain from July 27 to 29. Maximum temperatures in the state are also very likely to rise by 3°C to 5°C in three to four days while minimum temperatures are expected to remain normal.

Meanwhile, monsoon activity in the state was normal during the past 24 hours.

Manali received 57 mm rainfall which was the highest in the state, followed by Sarahan in Shimla district which received 37.5 mm rain. Similarly, Bilaspur received 27 mm rainfall, Palampur 22.4 mm, Nadaun 20 mm, Bhuntar 17.6 mm, Narkanda 17 mm, Dharamsala 12.8 mm, Sundernagar 10.2 mm, Keylong 10 mm, Solan 9.2 mm, Kangra 6.6 mm, Mandi 6.2 and Shimla 5.6 mm.

Maximum temperatures during the past 24 hours were in the range of 16°C to 31°C while minimum temperatures were in the range of 12°C to 26°C.

Meanwhile, the Hatkoti-Theog road in Shimla district was blocked for over an hour due to a landslide near Chaila, causing inconveniences to the commuters. Machineries were deployed by the district administration and the debris was cleared from the road within an hour, after which the road opened for vehicular movement.

