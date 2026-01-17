DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal braces for heavy snow, rain on January 23; yellow alert issued

Western Disturbances to bring spells of snow and rain; light snow likely in high reaches until January 22

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:00 PM Jan 17, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. File
Himachal Pradesh is set to witness heavy snow and rain on January 23, as the State Meteorological Department has issued a yellow warning for higher reaches.

The higher reaches are expected to receive heavy snow, along with isolated rain, while light snow and rain are likely to continue in these areas until January 22. Weather in the rest of the state is expected to remain dry until January 21.

The department stated that two Western Disturbances are likely to affect Northwest India in quick succession from January 19 and January 21, leading to one or two spells of heavy rain and snowfall at isolated places in the high hills on January 23.

Meanwhile, very light snow was recorded in higher reaches during the past 24 hours, while most parts of the state remained dry. Tribal districts in Lahaul and Spiti — including Keylong, Gondla, Kumumseri, and Handa village — reported light snow.

Also, minimum temperatures in most of the places were 3°C to 8°C above normal, ranging between minus 3°C to 10°C while maximum temperatures were also above 2°C to 8°C in most parts of the state, ranging between 2°C to 23°C.

Shimla recorded 8.4°C minimum temperature while Dharamsala recorded 2.8°C. Minimum temperature in Manali was 7.1°C, Kangra 5.6°C, Mandi 6.3°C, Solan 5°C, Bilaspur 4.5°C, Hamirpur 5.1°C, Kalpa 4.2°C, Sundernagar 7.2°C, Bhuntar 7.8°C, Una 5.3°C, Nahan 6.8°C, Paonta Sahib 9°C, Kufri 8.1°C, Narkanda 5.2°C, Reckong Peo 8.4°C and Kukumseri minus 1.6°C.

With 23.2°C maximum temperature, Bajaura village in Kullu district was the hottest place in the state while Tabo village in Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest as it recorded minus 2.6°C minimum temperature.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

