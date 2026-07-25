DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal braces for more rain; 134 roads shut, flash flood warning issued

Himachal braces for more rain; 134 roads shut, flash flood warning issued

Low to moderate flash flood risk issued for parts of Himachal Pradesh; residents urged to stay away from vulnerable areas and water bodies

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 07:18 PM Jul 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File photo
Advertisement

As many as 134 roads continue to remain blocked across Himachal Pradesh while about 78 transformers also remain disrupted after they were damaged due to torrential rains.

Advertisement

As per the State Emergency Operation Centre, out of the total blocked roads, as many as 58 are in Mandi, 33 in Kullu, 14 in Chamba, 12 in Sirmour, seven in Shimla, five in Kangra, four in Lahaul and Spiti and one in Una. Similarly, out of the total disrupted transformers, as many as 59 are in Kullu, nine in Shimla, eight in Kangra and two in Mandi.

Advertisement

Himachal Pradesh is very likely to witness flash floods triggered by rains in the next 24 hours as the State's Meteorological Centre has issued a flash flood warning for seven districts of the state.

Advertisement

As per the centre, there is a low to moderate flash flood risk likely over a few watersheds and neighbourhoods of Shimla, Kullu, Kangra, Mandi, Kinnaur, Chamba and Sirmour districts in the next 24 hours. In view of this, people have been advised to avoid venturing towards vulnerable areas and near the water bodies.

The centre has also predicted continuous heavy rainfall in most parts of the state till July 31, for which orange and yellow alerts have been issued.

Advertisement

For July 26, a yellow alert has been issued for Shimla, Kangra, Solan, Mandi and Sirmour, resulting in heavy rains in isolated places of these districts. Additionally, light to moderate rain is also expected to occur in the rest of the state.

While minimum temperatures are expected to remain normal in most parts of the state till July 31, maximum temperatures are very likely to drop by 2°C to 3°C during the same period of time.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rain continued to occur in many parts of the state during the past 24 hours. Dharamshala recorded 80 mm rain, the highest in the state, followed by Palampur, which received 62 mm rain. Similarly, Mandi received 39.8 mm, Kangra 30.4 mm, Manali 14 mm, Paonta Sahib 8 mm,

Maximum temperature in Shimla was 22.2°C, Dharamshala 27.1°C, Manali 25.7°C, Solan 27.5°C, Kangra 28.9°C, Mandi 30.8°C, Sundernagar 30.1°C, Kufri 19.1°C, Keylong 21°C, Kalpa 22.6°C, Nahan 27°C, Una 31.8°C and Chamba 27.6°C.

The highest maximum temperature in the state was 32.1°C, which was recorded in Neri village in Hamirpur, while the lowest minimum temperature was 12°C, which was recorded in Bharmour in Chamba.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts