Himachal braces for more rain; 134 roads shut, flash flood warning issued

As many as 134 roads continue to remain blocked across Himachal Pradesh while about 78 transformers also remain disrupted after they were damaged due to torrential rains.

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As per the State Emergency Operation Centre, out of the total blocked roads, as many as 58 are in Mandi, 33 in Kullu, 14 in Chamba, 12 in Sirmour, seven in Shimla, five in Kangra, four in Lahaul and Spiti and one in Una. Similarly, out of the total disrupted transformers, as many as 59 are in Kullu, nine in Shimla, eight in Kangra and two in Mandi.

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Himachal Pradesh is very likely to witness flash floods triggered by rains in the next 24 hours as the State's Meteorological Centre has issued a flash flood warning for seven districts of the state.

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As per the centre, there is a low to moderate flash flood risk likely over a few watersheds and neighbourhoods of Shimla, Kullu, Kangra, Mandi, Kinnaur, Chamba and Sirmour districts in the next 24 hours. In view of this, people have been advised to avoid venturing towards vulnerable areas and near the water bodies.

The centre has also predicted continuous heavy rainfall in most parts of the state till July 31, for which orange and yellow alerts have been issued.

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For July 26, a yellow alert has been issued for Shimla, Kangra, Solan, Mandi and Sirmour, resulting in heavy rains in isolated places of these districts. Additionally, light to moderate rain is also expected to occur in the rest of the state.

While minimum temperatures are expected to remain normal in most parts of the state till July 31, maximum temperatures are very likely to drop by 2°C to 3°C during the same period of time.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rain continued to occur in many parts of the state during the past 24 hours. Dharamshala recorded 80 mm rain, the highest in the state, followed by Palampur, which received 62 mm rain. Similarly, Mandi received 39.8 mm, Kangra 30.4 mm, Manali 14 mm, Paonta Sahib 8 mm,

Maximum temperature in Shimla was 22.2°C, Dharamshala 27.1°C, Manali 25.7°C, Solan 27.5°C, Kangra 28.9°C, Mandi 30.8°C, Sundernagar 30.1°C, Kufri 19.1°C, Keylong 21°C, Kalpa 22.6°C, Nahan 27°C, Una 31.8°C and Chamba 27.6°C.

The highest maximum temperature in the state was 32.1°C, which was recorded in Neri village in Hamirpur, while the lowest minimum temperature was 12°C, which was recorded in Bharmour in Chamba.