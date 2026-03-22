Himachal Budget: Financial plan falls flat for industry

The state’s latest financial plan has failed to offer much-needed relief to an already struggling industrial sector, leaving stakeholders disappointed as several long-pending demands were overlooked. Industry players, grappling with multiple state-level taxes and high power tariffs, found little in the announcements to ease their burden.

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Key expectations, including support for infrastructural development in industrial clusters and relief in levies such as road tax on goods, additional goods tax and high logistics costs, remained unaddressed. These measures were seen as critical for sustaining operations, especially at a time when global uncertainties, including the ongoing Middle East crisis, have begun to impact business sentiment and supply chains.

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Prominent industry bodies such as the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Baddi Barotiwala Nalagarh Industries Association (BBNIA) had earlier submitted a range of recommendations across multiple platforms after consultations with government officials, including the Labour Commissioner. However, most of these suggestions did not find place in the policy framework.

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The only notable mention was the announcement of a new industrial policy, though it lacked fresh direction. The introduction of the “One District Three Products” programme aimed at strengthening agricultural value chains was highlighted, but it offered limited immediate relevance to the broader industrial ecosystem.

While the BBNIA chose not to comment on the developments, the CII-Himachal Pradesh adopted a more measured stance, describing the plan as balanced and forward-looking given the prevailing financial constraints.

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CII Chairman Sanjay Suri noted that the government had to carefully navigate fiscal pressures and the approach reflects an attempt to balance development priorities with financial discipline. He emphasised that rationalising expenditure and enhancing revenue streams would be key to improving the state’s financial stability.

Suri also welcomed the continued focus on green energy initiatives, including solar expansion, hydropower strengthening and exploration of green hydrogen. Additionally, he appreciated efforts towards employment generation, skill development and MSME support, with a target to train 10,000 youth with a monthly stipend provision.