Himachal Budget: Rs 2,366 cr for gender budgeting

Shimla, March 4

Gender budgeting has been introduced for the first time and Rs 2,366.48 crore (18.32 per cent of the development expenditure) has been provided for addressing the gender gap. Of this, Rs 2,047.44 crore has been earmarked for schemes in which more than 30 per cent women are covered and Rs 319.03 crore set aside for women-oriented schemes.

The schemes under gender budgeting cover 15 departments and the highest allocation of Rs 1,080.47 crore has been made for the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes, OBCs and Specially abled persons followed by the Women and Child Development Department (Rs 517.65 crore), Elementary Education Department (Rs 226.88 crore), Food and Civil Supplies Department ( Rs 160.96 crore), Rural Development Department (Rs 152.89 crore), Higher Education Department (Rs 87.92 crore), Urban Development Department (Rs 40.15 crore), Horticulture Department (Rs 35.27 crore) and Transport Department (Rs 24.72 crore).

The purpose of the gender budget is to set aside a budget to find out gender-based results, cater to specific needs of women through implementation of gender sensitive schemes in sectors like health, education, social security and labour and employment and achieve high gender equality in society.

It is also aimed at preparing a special document specifying and highlighting the purely women-oriented schemes and related budgetary outlays. The purpose of gender responsive budgeting is not to create or provide a separate budget, but to conduct or create positive activities to meet the specific needs of women under the Budget.

With focus on women and children, a new “Mukhya Mantri Bal Suposhan Yojana” will be started to remove child malnutrition. This yojana will have seven pillars, namely identification of two main diseases - diarrhoea and pneumonia in the growing stages of children and their early treatment - besides continued monitoring and comprehensive review of underweight new-born infants and children and giving appropriate protein rich food for complete nutrition.

It also envisaged special initiatives to combat anaemia in children, expectant and lactating mothers, early identification and treatment of hypertension and anaemia in expectant mothers and proper treatment of undernourished children.