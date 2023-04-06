Himachal Budget Session: ‘Children of state’ to remain under care even after 18-year age

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, April 5

The government today tabled the Himachal Pradesh Sukhashraya (Care, Protection and Self Reliance of Children of the State) Bill 2023 in the Assembly. The Bill aims to take care of and shape the lives of all destitute children and orphans, who have been accorded the status of ‘children of the state’.

The Bill defines a ‘child of the state’ as the one who is in need of care and protection or is an orphan

A brainchild of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the Bill proposes to secure education, skill training and future of destitute children, many of them orphans. It would ensure that these children, after having lived in government shelter homes till the age of 18 years, continue to get government care, protection and financial help till they become self-reliant. Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Dhani Ram Shandil introduced the Bill in the Vidhan Sabha.

Sukhu said, “The enactment of the law will bring a ray of hope for many destitute children and orphans, who after having stayed in government shelter homes till the age of 18, had nowhere to go. It is our responsibility to secure the future of such children.”

The Bill defines a ‘child of the state’ as the one who is in need of care and protection or is an orphan.

As per the provisions of the Bill, children would be looked after in childcare and aftercare institutions. They would be provided allowances for clothing, festival, intra-state annual exposure tour and recurring deposits.

“Children are the future of the nation and hence it is the responsibility of the government to ensure that they become productive and responsible citizens. Many children, after attaining the age of 18 years, do not have a home or place to stay or pursue their higher education,” the Bill states.

The government will set up aftercare institutions for all homeless orphans. It also provides for their higher education, vocational training and skill development up to the age of 27 so that they get employment by then.

The Bill provides for setting up of a child welfare committee to look into all aspects, including institutional care, rehabilitation and social re-integration of these children.

Will get allowances