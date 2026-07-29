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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: Bumper potato harvest brings cheer to Barot farmers

Himachal: Bumper potato harvest brings cheer to Barot farmers

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Our Correspondent
Palampur, Updated At : 01:52 AM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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A view of potato fields in the Barot valley.
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A bumper potato harvest in the remote Chhota Bhangal valley in Kangra district has brought smiles to the faces of farmers, with the famous Barot potatoes beginning to arrive in wholesale and retail markets of north India.

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Known for their superior taste and quality, the potatoes are witnessing good demand despite moderate market prices. Farmers in the Chhota Bhangal region have cultivated potato varieties, including Girdhari, Kufri, Jyoti and Chandramukhi, over nearly 400 hectares this season. Agriculture officials said the crop has remained largely disease-free, resulting in higher yields and better-quality produce.

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Potatoes are currently selling in wholesale markets at Rs 12-15 per kg. Although prices are not exceptionally high, farmers are satisfied because of the excellent productivity and healthy crop.

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The potato-growing belt includes Barot, Lohardi, Multhan, Bara Gram, Koti-kohad, Rajgundha, Swad and Plachak, where cultivation has expanded in recent years. Improved road connectivity, particularly the construction of the Billing-Rajgundha-Barot road, has significantly eased the transportation of the produce to markets, reducing travel time and transportation costs.

Senior Agriculture Officer Dr Renu Sharma said better road infrastructure has encouraged more farmers to take up potato cultivation. “With improved connectivity, farmers can now transport their produce to markets more efficiently, which has boosted their confidence in commercial potato farming,” she said.

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Suraj, a local trader, said 15 to 20 vehicles loaded with potatoes are leaving the Barot region every day for wholesale markets and potato-chip manufacturing units. He added that the supply is expected to continue till October.

Agriculture experts believe the disease-free crop, favourable weather conditions and improved connectivity have contributed to one of the best potato harvests in recent years. Farmers are hopeful that stable market demand and continued infrastructure development will further strengthen potato cultivation as a major source of income in the Barot valley.

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