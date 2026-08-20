Himachal: Bureaucrats line up as key posts remain vacant

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The post of State Election Commissioner fell vacant earlier this month following the completion of the tenure of former Chief Secretary Anil Khachi. Another important vacancy is expected on September 11, when Rameshwar Singh Thakur, a retired IPS officer and Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh State Public Service Commission, completes his term.

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The State Information Commission is another major institution facing a prolonged vacancy. The posts of Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) and one Information Commissioner remain unfilled. The government had invited applications twice, on November 28, 2025, and February 12, 2026, but the selection process was not completed.

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The delay in filling the posts had also come under judicial scrutiny. A committee headed by the Chief Minister was constituted on August 17 to consider and recommend names for the appointment of the CIC and Information Commissioner.

The CIC post has remained vacant for more than a year after RD Dhiman, a 1998-batch IAS officer and former Chief Secretary, relinquished the position in June 2025 to take over as Chairman of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA).

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The Chairman’s post in the Himachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission has also remained vacant for over a year, adding to the list of coveted assignments.

Against this backdrop, the names of several retired bureaucrats are doing the rounds. These include former Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh, currently serving as Chief Advisor to the Chief Minister, and former Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena, Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board (HPSEB).

Subhag Singh, a 1987-batch IAS officer, was appointed Adviser to the Chief Minister after retirement and was recently granted a two-year extension. Saxena, a 1990-batch officer, retired on September 30, 2025, after a six-month extension and was subsequently appointed HPSEB Chairman for three years. Sources say he is nevertheless keen on the CIC post or another prominent assignment.

Meanwhile, Onkar Chand Sharma, a 1994-batch IAS officer due to retire in February 2027, is also learnt to be keen on a post-retirement appointment. Several serving IAS, IPS and IFS officers nearing superannuation are also reportedly exploring opportunities for key assignments after retirement.