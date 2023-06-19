Himachal Cabinet approves final draft of Shimla Development Plan

Shimla, June 19
The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Monday approved the final draft of the Shimla Development Plan, which includes new provisions with regard to the number of floors, habitable attic and garage in a building.
The Cabinet, in a meeting presided by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, cleared the draft plan presented by the Urban Development Department.
Briefing reporters after the meeting, Industries Minister Harsvardhan Chauhan said that one floor plus an attic would be permissible in green area, two floors and an attic in core areas, and added that there are different parameters for various areas.
The implementation of the plan would be subjected to approval of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) which has barred construction in green and core areas.
The Cabinet also decided that henceforth, the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission will conduct the examinations for the posts which cannot be conducted by the erstwhile Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur, as it was scrapped following a paper leak controversy.
The examinations for several posts slated to be conducted by the state Staff Selection Commission could not be held as it was dissolved by the government in February this year after the junior office assistant (JOA) recruitment examination paper leak was unearthed in December 2022 and irregularities in examinations in the past three years came to fore.
In another decision, the Cabinet decided to constitute Four-Lane Planning Area and bring up to 100 metres from the edge of the road under its ambit with a view to control the unplanned, unregulated and rampant unauthorised constructions along the Parwanoo-Shimla, Shimla-Matour, Pathankot-Mandi and Kiratpur-Manali national highways.
The Cabinet also gave its nod to the guidelines for the Mukhya Mantri Vidyarthi Protsahan Yojana 2023, under which loan up to Rs 20 lakh would be given to eligible poor students at one per cent rate of interest for pursuing higher education.
It decided to rename the Department of Information Technology as the Department of Digital Technologies and Governance.
