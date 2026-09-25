Himachal Cabinet expansion, 'reshuffle' likely before Dec 11: CM Sukhu

Chief Minister (CM) Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu’s one-day tour to Solan and Pachhad has once again given rise to speculation about a Cabinet expansion and reshuffle.

While interacting with mediapersons at Solan after presiding over the private universities conclave, the CM said, “The state Cabinet expansion could be undertaken before completion of the government’s four-year term on December 11 to fill the lone post of Cabinet minister besides filling the post of Deputy Speaker.”

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He added that the “Cabinet reshuffle could also be done along with its expansion”, while adding in a lighter vein that speculation about the reshuffle and filling up of the lone Cabinet post should always remain high.

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In another key announcement, the CM said the government was contemplating implementing the old pension scheme for the remaining employees to provide them security. He added that the BJP could discontinue the scheme under pressure from its central leadership if voted to power. He reiterated his government’s resolve to continue the scheme besides granting the remaining dearness allowance to employees.

The CM also said that he had faced challenges both within and outside the party after rising from a humble background, hinting at rumblings within the party.

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With Vidhan Sabha elections slated to take place next year, the CM chose the occasion to address the grievances of employees.