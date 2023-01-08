Himachal Cabinet expansion today, up to 7 to be inducted

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, January 7

After much dillydallying, the Himachal Pradesh Cabinet expansion would take place tomorrow, nearly a month after Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and his deputy Mukesh Agnihotri were sworn in on December 11.

Frontrunners Dhani Ram Shandil | Jagat Singh Negi | Harshwardhan Chauhan | Chander Kumar | Rohit Thakur | Sudhir Sharma | Vikramaditya Singh | Rajesh Dharmani | Sunder Singh Thakur

Till late in the evening, there was no official word on how many ministers would be administered the oath at Raj Bhavan in the morning, though sources said five to seven MLAs could be included in the Cabinet. Among the frontrunners are Dhani Ram Shandil (Solan district), Jagat Singh Negi (Kinnaur), Harshwardhan Chauhan (Sirmaur), Chander Kumar (Kangra), Sudhir Sharma (Kangra), Vikramaditya Singh (Shimla), Rohit Thakur (Shimla), Rajesh Dharmani (Bilaspur) and Sunder Singh Thakur (Kullu).

The Himachal Government can have a maximum of 12 ministers, including the CM and his deputy. In case the Congress high command clears the remaining names too, all 10 ministers could be sworn in tomorrow itself, said sources.

The Cabinet expansion looked unlikely after Chief Minister Sukhu sounded evasive about it on his arrival here from Delhi in the evening. “I have submitted the list comprising 10 names to the party high command. If the names are cleared today, the oath can happen tomorrow. But if the clearance doesn’t come, it will be done later,” he said. It was late in the evening that the government decided to go ahead with the oath ceremony.

The Chief Minster, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, had flown to Delhi during the Vidhan Sabha session to finalise his Cabinet members after discussions with the central leadership. It has been learnt that the high command wanted higher representation for Scheduled Castes in the Cabinet. While the Chief Minister is already facing a tough time balancing regional and factional factors, the demand for additional SC candidate, in addition to Dhani Ram Shandil, will make his job tough. As far as tribal and OBC representation is concerned, the names of Jagat Singh Negi and Chander Kumar appear to be more or less certain.