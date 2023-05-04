Himachal Cabinet forms sub-panel for White Paper on fiscal health

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 3

The Cabinet today constituted a sub-committee headed by Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri to formulate a White Paper on the financial position of the state. Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar and Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh would be the members of the sub-committee, which would submit its report to the Cabinet.

The Chief Minister had made an announcement during the recent Vidhan Sabha session that the government would prepare a White Paper on the financial health of the state.

The Cabinet gave nod to the payment of Rs 1,500 per month as Indira Gandhi Mahila Samman Nidhi to all eligible women above 18 years of age, including nuns, in the Spiti valley.

It approved the introduction of e-stamping in the state for the collection of stamp duty and to promote ease of doing business. It decided to stop the printing of stamp papers with immediate effect and continue with a dual system of stamps (physical stamp papers and e-stamp papers) till March 31, 2024. Physical stamp papers would be discontinued completely after that.

The Cabinet decided to amend the Swaran Jayanti Energy Policy, 2021 to facilitate the transfer of land for the establishment of solar power and new and renewable energy projects on the lease/ purchase/ acquisition basis.

It increased court fee from Rs 6 to Rs 20 for filing an application or petition in revenue courts or applying for the attestation of affidavits or any other documents in civil courts other than the Himachal High Court.

The Cabinet decided to increase the Certain Goods Carried by Roads (CGCR) tax on tobacco in all forms, including pan masala, and all preparations containing tobacco or tobacco substitutes from Rs 3 per quintal to Rs 4.50 per quintal.

It gave approval to filling 50 posts of Junior Engineer (Civil) and 30 posts of Junior Draughtsman in the Public Works Department, 15 posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil) and 50 posts of Junior Engineer (Civil) in the Jal Shakti Department.

