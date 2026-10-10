Himachal Cabinet gives nod for creation, filling up of 15,000 posts

Even though the Assembly elections are still a year away, the Himachal Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, on Saturday approved the creation and filling of 15,000 posts, including 4,090 posts of para-workers and pump fitters in the Jal Shakti Department and 3,900 teaching posts.

The Cabinet decided to recruit 3,900 teaching staff and 900 non-teaching staff for 100 additional schools affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) under the New Scheme-Based Recruitment system.

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The Cabinet also approved filling 500 posts of assistant staff nurses in the Health Department, 500 posts of assistant forest guards in the Forest Department, 320 posts of assistant professors (college cadre) in the Education Department, 172 posts of multitask workers in the Public Works Department (PWD), 116 posts in the Animal Husbandry Department, 30 posts of radiologists, 13 posts of clinical psychologists and six posts of perfusionists in the Medical Education Department.

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Honorarium enhanced

The Cabinet approved an increase in the monthly honorarium of Anganwadi workers from Rs 10,500 to Rs 11,500, Anganwadi helpers from Rs 5,800 to Rs 6,800, and Van Mitras from Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000. The honorarium of special police officers (SPOs) deployed in border areas was also increased by Rs 500 per month.

It decided to increase the monthly pension for persons with 100 per cent disability to Rs 3,000, with effect from April 1, 2026. The Cabinet also approved raising the annual income ceiling for the appointment of Anganwadi workers and helpers from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000 in the case of widows, destitute women and single women.

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The Cabinet approved an increase in the incentive under the Milk Incentive Scheme from Rs 3 to Rs 6 per litre, benefiting thousands of farmers. It also approved a directive requiring government departments to procure their milk and milk products from Milkfed to ensure assured market support for dairy farmers.

The Cabinet approved an increase in financial assistance under the President’s Merits Assistance Scheme for Home Guard volunteers and their families from Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000 in cases of sudden and unforeseen acute distress, including illness or injury. In the event of death, financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh will be provided.

Power projects

The Cabinet approved the cancellation of the allotment of 33 small hydroelectric power projects, each with an installed capacity of less than 5 MW, due to the developers’ lack of seriousness in pursuing them.

It also decided to invite fresh bids for the allotment of the 126 MW Chhatru and 205 MW Ropa I and III power projects.

Special relief package for Boh Valley disaster-hit families

The Cabinet decided to provide a special relief package to families affected by the disaster in Boh Valley in Kangra district.

Under the package, financial assistance of Rs 7.50 lakh will be provided to families whose houses have been completely damaged, while Rs 1 lakh will be given to compensate for the loss of household belongings.

The affected families will also receive rental assistance of Rs 5,000 and free rations for six months.

Cabinet sub-committee constituted

The Cabinet constituted a sub-committee under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, with Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar and Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi as members.

The committee will formulate comprehensive guidelines to regulate the transfer of State Government employees to their home districts and within the same district.

Cabinet approves 2 new super-speciality departments at medical colleges

The Cabinet approved the establishment of two independent super-speciality departments—Critical Care Medicine and Surgical Gastroenterology—along with the establishment and strengthening of the supporting departments of Blood Transfusion, Anaesthesia and Radiology.

It also decided to establish a government nursing college at Chamba Medical College, with 60 seats for the BSc Nursing course.

The Cabinet further decided to accord international status to the state-level Holi Mela held at Sujanpur in Hamirpur district.