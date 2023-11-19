 Himachal Cabinet nod to restoration of SAT disbanded by BJP govt : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • Himachal Cabinet nod to restoration of SAT disbanded by BJP govt

Himachal Cabinet nod to restoration of SAT disbanded by BJP govt

4,500 para-workers in Jal Shakti Dept, 25 Excise Inspectors to be recruited

Himachal Cabinet nod to restoration of SAT disbanded by BJP govt

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presides over the Cabinet meeting in Shimla on Saturday.



Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 18

The Cabinet, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, today decided to reinstate the State Administrative Tribunal (SAT), which the previous BJP government had wound up in 2019. The Congress had in its manifesto for the 2022 Assembly elections promised to restore the SAT.

Winter session likely from Dec 19 to 23

  • The Cabinet decided to recommend to the government that the winter session of the Vidhan Sabha be convened at Dharamsala from December 19 to 23
  • As per the practice, the government machinery shifts to Dharamsala, considered the second capital, for the winter session at the Vidhan Sabha complex at Tapovan

The previous BJP government headed by Jai Ram Thakur had wound up the SAT on July 3, 2019. Himachal was amongst the first states to set up the SAT in 1986 and since then successive BJP governments had disbanded it twice. The Congress government headed by Virbhadra Singh had set up the SAT to address the grievances and issues of government employees. The decision to restore the SAT is seen as a move to woo around three lakh government employees, who can tilt the balance in any election in Himachal.

The Cabinet also approved 4,500 posts of para-worker in the Jal Shakti Department and 25 posts of Excise and Taxation Inspector in the State Taxes and Excise Department. Besides, it also decided to appoint 10 Horticulture Development Officers.

The Cabinet gave nod to a one-time waiver of Motor Vehicle Tax and associated interest and penalties on old vehicles that would be scrapped at the Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility. The tax waiver would be allowed for one year and was meant to motivate people to scrap their old vehicles in accordance with the existing norms.

Furthermore, it was also decided to grant 25 per cent concession on non-transport vehicles for 15 years and 15 per cent concession on transport vehicles for eight years in tax payable under Section 14 of the HP Motor Vehicles Taxation Act 1972 for registering new vehicles with a valid ‘Certificate of Deposit.’

The Cabinet also decided to adopt a six years plus age criterion for students seeking admission to Class I in all schools of the state from the academic session 2024-25. It gave ex-post facto approval to granting a monthly rent of Rs 5,000 in rural areas and Rs 10,000 in urban areas to disaster-affected families. An allocation of Rs 75 lakh was made to provide rent to all such families whose houses were damaged in the natural disaster and are putting up in rented houses.

#BJP #Congress #Shimla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Ludhiana industrialist kidnapped for ransom, shot at

2
Punjab

Punjab CM's Officer on Special Duty Manjit Sidhu resigns

3
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh High Court stays takeover of colonial-era Hotel Wildflower Hall

4
Diaspora

3 men charged with murder of British Sikh teen in London

5
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal sends Delhi L-G report demanding sacking of chief secretary

6
India

Govt to meet social media platforms to discuss deepfake issue; IT Minister warns immunity will not apply if platforms don't take action

7
India

Maldives President Muizzu asks India to withdraw its military personnel

8
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches projects worth Rs 867 crore in Hoshiarpur

9
Amritsar

Inaugural flight from Shimla arrives in Amritsar city

10
World

Moldova's first dog nips Austrian president on the hand during official visit

Don't Miss

View All
Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house
Trending

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house

80 yrs on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension
Punjab

80 years on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension

Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country
J & K

Kashmir: Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country

No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Top News

Amid setback, vertical drilling planned in race against time to rescue 41 workers

Amid setback, vertical drilling planned in race against time to rescue 41 workers

Army joins in laying 320m track for installation of machine ...

5 options on table, work stopped to save lives, says govt

5 options on table, work stopped to save lives, says govt

Govt to summon IT firms on deepfake threat

Govt to summon IT firms on deepfake threat

Haryana Education Department team finds charges against principal ‘true’

Haryana Education Department team finds charges against principal ‘true’

Statements of students, parents, teachers match up

ASP-led 6-member SIT to probe sexual harassment allegations

ASP-led 6-member SIT to probe sexual harassment allegations

Investigation to be completed in 10 days, ADGP wants victims...


Cities

View All

Vegetable trader’s death due to ‘dengue’ creates panic

Amritsar vegetable trader's death due to 'dengue' creates panic

Shimla-Amritsar flight service flagged off

ASI shot in Amritsar's Jandiala Guru, three booked for murder

Amritsar: Dispute over desilting turns ugly as AAP leader's brother shot at

Inaugural flight from Shimla arrives in Amritsar city

Reinstatement of two MC officials withdrawn

Reinstatement of two Chandigarh MC officials withdrawn

Year on, electric vehicle charging stations in Chandigarh remain non-functional

Rs 700 crore dues pending, Punjab stops registries to cut realtors to size

Chandigarh Police issue advisory ahead of World Cup final

Fire breaks out at chemical store in Kharar

Sack Chief Secretary for ‘misuse’ of position: CM Kejriwal to L-G

Sack Chief Secretary for ‘misuse’ of position: CM Kejriwal to L-G

GRAP Stage 4 curbs revoked as air quality sees further improvement

54 Chhath ghats in Gurugram, 1K in Delhi

Delhi Police to bid adieu to 7,000 British era .303 rifles

Lekhi alleges Rs 3,735-cr scam in Delhi Jal Board

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann rolls out doles for Hoshiarpur residents with eye on Lok Sabha polls

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann rolls out doles for Hoshiarpur residents with eye on Lok Sabha polls

Rs 3.35 crore pending, JCT Mill power supply disconnected

Reduction in farm fires bring cheers to Jalandhar residents

Jharkhand man arrested with 1.5-kg heroin

Jandiala-based resident booked on charge of cheating farmer

10% of deaths in road mishaps involve stray animals, says study

10% of deaths in road mishaps involve stray animals, says study

891 FIR registered against farm fires in Punjab: DGP

3 attempt to loot money changer with toy pistols

Former ACP, inspector booked for not returning licensed arms

Youth killed in road mishap

3 nabbed for murder of man during brawl

3 nabbed for murder of man during brawl

Farm fires: Accused not named in 38 of 39 FIRs in Patiala district

Former MLA organises cancer awareness camp