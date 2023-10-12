Himachal Cabinet nod to Rs 4,500 crore relief package for disaster-hit families

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 11

The Cabinet today approved a Rs 4,500 crore special relief package ensuring enhanced compensation for disaster-affected families in the state. Under the special package, a compensation of Rs 1.30 lakh for a completely damaged house would increase by five and a half times to Rs 7 lakh. Besides, a compensation of Rs 4,000 for a partially damaged ‘kutcha’ house would increase by 25 times to Rs 1 lakh, while the compensation for a partially damaged ‘pucca’ house would rise by 15 and a half times, from Rs 6,500 to Rs 1 lakh.

The Cabinet that met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu decided to appoint 2,061 Van Mitras to strengthen the participation of local communities in the protection, conservation and development of forests. One Van Mitra each would be appointed in 2,061 forest beats. The Cabinet also gave nod to filling 100 posts of forest guard on a contractual basis.

It decided to enhance the honorarium of Jal Rakshaks, multi-purpose workers, para-fitters and para-pump operators of the Jal Shakti Department by Rs 500 per month to Rs 5,000, Rs 4,400, Rs 6,000 and Rs 6,000, respectively.

The Cabinet gave in-principle approval for the establishment of a passenger ropeway from Baba Mai Dass Bhawan parking to the Chintpurni temple on the public-private partnership (PPP) mode in Una district at a cost of Rs 76.50 crore. It also approved a proposal for hiring 15 e-taxis in the Transport Department.

The Cabinet decided to provide two biswas in urban areas and three biswas in rural areas to those who had been rendered homeless and did not have suitable land for the construction of new houses.

The Cabinet decided to promote amateur and community radios as alternative communication during emergencies in all districts. It also gave approval to a proposal for declaring Traffic Inspectors, Motor Vehicles Inspectors and Senior Motor Vehicle Inspectors of the Transport department and Assistant Sub-Inspectors and Head Constables of the Police Department as the designed authority for compounding offences under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Additional tax on lead reduced

The Cabinet decided to reduce Additional Goods Tax on lead by 25 paise per kg

It approved a proposal to grant 234 routes to private operators and additional 100 routes to tempo travellers

Nod given to a passenger ropeway from Baba Mai Dass Bhawan parking to the Chintpurni temple in Una district

