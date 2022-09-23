Himachal Cabinet nod to tutor scheme for primary schoolchildren

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 22

The Cabinet today approved the Himachal Pradesh Early Childhood Care and Education Tutor Scheme-2022 for children in the age group of three to six years studying in government primary schools under the National Education Policy (NEP).

The Cabinet, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, gave nod to opening five degree colleges, sub-tehsils, patwar circles, development blocks, health sub-centres, veterinary and Ayurvedic health centres in the state. It also approved a proposal for setting up several new health and educational institutions, besides upgrading existing ones.

The education tutor scheme envisages appropriate care and stimulation of children in an early age to ensure their healthy brain development and growth.

The Cabinet also gave nod to hiring pre-primary teachers for which the Education Department would frame recruitment and promotion rules. Till these rules were framed, the Education Department would engage tutors on the outsourced basis through the HPSEDC. The department would frame bridge courses as per the norms to make eligible candidates who had done a one-year diploma in nursery teacher education/ pre-school education/ early childhood education programme. Tutors would be paid Rs 9,000 per month.

The Cabinet approved doubling subsidy on edible oil (fortified mustard oil and fortified soya refined oil) from Rs 5 to Rs 10 and from Rs 10 to Rs 20 per litre for NFSA beneficiaries for seven months (September 2022 to March 2023).

It also decided to engage 499 para cooks and 563 para helpers in the Forest Department for proper maintenance and catering in 499 forest rest houses and inspection of huts in the state. It gave approval to setting up of five government degree colleges at Chandi in Solan, Chadiyar and Kotla in Kangra, Jalog in Shimla and Lambloo in Hamirpur.

Approval was given to the World Bank-funded Himachal Power Sector Development Programme of about Rs 2,000 crore. Besides, regularisation of the services of water carriers working in the Education Department, who had put in 11 years of service (part-time water carriers and daily wage workers) as on March 31, 2022, and September 30, 2022, was also given nod.

The Cabinet approved setting up of the HP Motor Vehicle Administration and strengthening of the Department of Transport.

#jai ram thakur #Shimla