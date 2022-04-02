Himachal Cabinet panel hears grievances of fourlane project-affected

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, April 1

A meeting of the Cabinet sub-committee was held here today to hear the grievances of fourlane affected people of the state. The meeting was presided over by Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur, chairperson of the committee.

The affected people reiterated their demand to provide them fair compensation and rehabilitation. They are demanding four times higher compensation for their agriculture or commercial and residential properties being acquired.

“Detailed discussions were held with the road-affected people coming from different parts of the state. Keeping in view the suggestions put forth, the committee will make recommendations for Cabinet meeting for a final decision and relief will be provided to the affected people,” the Jal Shakti Minister said.

He also directed the officials of the NHAI to take care of the problems of the local people wherever construction works are being carried out.

The minister assured those present that the government would remove all discrepancies in matters such as compensation for four-lane construction and those relating to infrastructure. A decision would be taken after discussing the matter with the local people.

Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur, member of the Cabinet sub-committee, said that people should not face any problem due to construction of national highways and fourlanes. Special attention should be paid to the problems by the NHAI.

Forest Minister Rakesh Pathania said that new technology should be used in the construction work to ensure less harm to the fertile land and the nearby natural water resources.

In the meeting, patron of Fourlane Sangharsh Samiti Brigadier Khushal Thakur (Retd), president of Samiti Bajesh Mahant, president of Bhumi Adhigrahan Manch BR Kaundal and coordinator of manch Joginder Walia presented the problems of their respective areas before the sub-committee.

“We are hopeful that the government will do justice to the affected people and provide them fair compensation,” they said.