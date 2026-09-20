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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: Call for restoration of primary school sports contests grows louder

Himachal: Call for restoration of primary school sports contests grows louder

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Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 02:17 AM Sep 20, 2026 IST
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The demand for the restoration of sports competitions for primary school students in Himachal Pradesh is growing, with teachers’ representatives urging the state government to revive the events at the earliest.

Ramesh Sharma, state president of the Primary School Teachers Federation, and Prem Singh Thakur, a former state-level sports commander and former president of the Government Primary Teachers’ Association, Mandi, have advocated the revival of primary-level sports competitions, saying these provided children with an early platform to identify and develop their sporting talent.

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Thakur, who had served as a commander at state-level primary school sports competitions for 26 years, said that students participating in the Under-14 and Under-19 competitions continued to get opportunities to showcase their abilities while children at the primary level had been deprived of a similar platform.

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He said that the primary-level sporting events had played an important role in identifying the young talent and encouraging children to take up sports at an early age. He recalled that the competitions were introduced in 1996 during the tenure of the then Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, with a budgetary provision of Rs 60 lakh for their organisation.

Thakur questioned why primary school students were being denied organised sporting opportunities when competitions for older age groups were being held in the state. He said that participation in sports helped children develop discipline, teamwork, confidence and sportsmanship. Regular involvement in sporting activities could also encourage them to adopt a healthy lifestyle and help them keep away from substance abuse and other harmful activities, he added.

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Sharma said that the federation had been consistently raising the issue with the state government. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had stated publicly that the primary school sports competitions would be restored at the earliest, he added. Despite assurances, however, no concrete action had been taken to revive the events, he alleged.

Sharma said, “Restoring sports competitions is a must for the overall development of students and help keep them physically and mentally fit. Depriving them of sporting opportunities is complete injustice.” Both Sharma and Thakur urged the Chief Minister to intervene in the matter and direct the authorities concerned to restore the competitions.

They alleged that senior officials of the Education Department were providing the government with incorrect information and called for the issue to be examined at the ground level. The teachers’ representatives said that primary school students should not be deprived of opportunities to compete, discover their potential and develop an interest in sports at an early age.

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