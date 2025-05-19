With the onset of the digital age, cybercrime is emerging as a major threat in the state. People are losing crores to scammers. In an alarming trend, the state has been recording over 400 complaints of cybercrime on daily basis. Recently, it was revealed that people of the state were duped of approximately Rs 114 crore in the past one year by cyber criminals.

The state has also witnessed a surge in the total number of scam calls. Over 33 crore scam calls were reported in the state between January and April this year. Many people across the state say that they often received scam calls and messages.

Recently, a jeweller from Shimla was duped of Rs 11 lakh by cybercriminals minutes after he searched for steel dealers online. Scammers posed as regional managers of a reputed steel firm.

Mohit Chawla, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), state cybercrime, said most complaints received across the state were of sextortion, digital arrests, luring people by promising exorbitant returns through investment in share and crypto markets, online gaming frauds, KYC updates, UPI links and others to name a few.

He said recently, there was surge in cyber-attacks from Pakistan during the India-Pakistan tensions that escalated after the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam. The DIG said, “People should be aware criminal activities. They should not share any sensitive data such as personal and financial information with anyone. They should avoid entertaining calls and text messages from suspicious numbers.”

He has also advised people to dial toll free cybercrime helpline number 1930 in case of any kind of fraud or fraudulent withdrawal of money for quick redressal of their complaints.

In order to curb rising cybercrime incidents, the Himachal Pradesh police too have taken effective measures. Last year, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated “CY-Station” in the state’s capital. The “CY-Station” enables real-time registration of complaints, particularly in case of financial fraud and facilitates blocking or lien marking of defrauded amount through the Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System.

Apart from this, several personnel of the state cyber cell have also undergone training to become cyber commandos. Recently, a batch of cyber commandos being trained at country’s premier institutes joined the “CY-Station”. They are using their skills to tackle cybercrime in the state. More cyber commandos are expected to join the team, who will be deployed across the state, thus helping in curbing cybercrime incidents.