Himachal: Cantonment residents oppose new building bylaws

The move by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to enact new building bylaws replacing the outdated colonial-era regulations in cantonment towns is facing stiff opposition in Himachal Pradesh, with residents arguing that it runs contrary to the ongoing exercise to exclude civilian areas from cantonment limits.

The Himachal Pradesh Cantonments Association has strongly opposed the move, saying, “The very idea of initiating the drafting of building bylaws is neither a welcome move nor justified as the MoD is already negotiating the issue of transfer of civilian areas to the state government.”

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Citing replies furnished by the MoD to queries raised by various MPs in Parliament over the past three to four years on the excision issue, the association said the ministry had termed the exercise a measure aimed at bringing uniformity in municipal laws governing civil areas of cantonments and adjoining state municipal areas.

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The exercise has been under way in the cantonment towns of Subathu, Kasauli, Dagshai, Dalhousie, Jutogh and Bakloh since May 2022.

Association general secretary Manmohan Sharma termed the move diametrically opposite to the ongoing excision exercise. “The general public of Subathu Cantonment in particular and the residents of all other cantonments do not appreciate this move to enact fresh bylaws unless the excision exercise undertaken as per the May 23, 2022, letter issued to chief secretaries of all states is withdrawn,” he said.

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The association also demanded that valid reasons be cited for withdrawing the exercise, which it said was at an advanced stage. It stressed that residents were not in favour of amendments to the building bylaws, as they were seeking complete freedom from the establishment of cantonments, which it described as a British legacy having a stifling effect on the growth of the towns.

No headway has been made in the excision exercise since November 2024 after the state government refused to bear liabilities totalling Rs 30 crore for all six cantonments.

Residents have been keenly awaiting completion of the exercise, as rigid infrastructure rules have restricted growth in the cantonment towns. Kasauli has recorded the lowest decade-long growth rate among the six cantonments in Himachal Pradesh at 13.79 per cent, according to the association.

Meanwhile, the MoD has issued the Draft Cantonment Building By-Laws, 2026, for various military cantonments across India. The draft seeks to replace building regulations that have been in place for decades and streamline construction, reconstruction and building-plan approvals.

Residents of the six cantonment boards in Himachal Pradesh have been given a month to submit objections and suggestions after the draft bylaws were placed in the public domain. The exercise, initiated after nearly 50 years, divides cantonment towns into Zone-I and Zone-II, with defined limits for ground coverage, floor space index (FSI/FAR) and building heights, besides introducing several new regulations.