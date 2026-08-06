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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: Cattle menace, rising theft cases in focus at Kangra Zila Parishad meeting

Himachal: Cattle menace, rising theft cases in focus at Kangra Zila Parishad meeting

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Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:40 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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The quarterly meeting of the Kangra Zila Parishad held on Tuesday focused on the coordinated implementation of development works, transparency in governance and several public issues, including the growing menace of stray cattle, rising theft incidents and relief for landslide-affected families.

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Newly elected Zila Parishad Chairperson Seema Chaudhary chaired the meeting held at the Zila Parishad Hall in Dharamsala. Additional Deputy Commissioner Vinay Kumar, Vice-Chairperson Abhimanyu Kanwar, elected Zila Parishad members, Block Development Officers and officials of various departments attended the meeting.

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Seema directed the officials to ensure effective coordination among departments for timely and transparent implementation of development works and welfare schemes in accordance with the guidelines of the 16th Finance Commission. She said that public interest should remain the top priority in the execution of projects.

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A major discussion centred on the management of stray cattle. Members suggested measures to improve protection and shelter facilities for stray animals. Vinay Kumar instructed all Block Development Officers to submit detailed reports on gaushalas operating in their areas to facilitate planning to strengthen them.

The members also highlighted issues related to their areas, including the repair of roads damaged due to rainfall, cleaning of drains, relief and rehabilitation of landslide-affected families, inadequate healthcare facilities in rural areas and other infrastructure-related concerns. The officials were asked to take appropriate action on the issues.

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The members expressed concern over the rise in theft cases in rural areas and demanded the repair of non-functional solar lights, installation of additional solar lights at vulnerable locations and the setting up of CCTV cameras at key public places to improve security.

The meeting also discussed the restoration of the traditional ‘kuhl’ irrigation system using modern engineering techniques, repair of a dilapidated seed storage building, early relief for families affected by the Boh landslide, filling of vacant posts of doctor and paramedical staff at the Gopalpur Community Health Centre and the upgrade of the Gopalpur Zoo.

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