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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: Central team reaches Kangra to assess monsoon damage

Himachal: Central team reaches Kangra to assess monsoon damage

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Raghav Guleria
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:32 AM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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The six-member Inter-Ministerial Central Team at Boh in Shahpur of Kangra district.
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A six-member Inter-Ministerial Central Team constituted by the Union Government to assess damage caused by heavy rain, floods and landslides during the monsoon season arrived in Kangra district on Monday.

The team is headed by M Ramachandrudu, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs. Other members are Prakash Chand, Director, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Shimla; Dr Subhash Chandra, Director, Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Gurugram; Ramavatar Meena, Director, Ministry of Rural Development, New Delhi; Shashwat Mahapatra, Executive Engineer, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Shimla; Kanav Dua, Deputy Director, Ministry of Finance, New Delhi; and Dr Shri Shashivardhan Reddy, Scientist, Remote Sensing Centre, ISRO, Hyderabad.

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Kangra Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa and other officials welcomed the team at Gaggal airport, following which a meeting was held with district officials. The team was briefed on the damage caused during the monsoon and the progress of relief, restoration and rehabilitation works.

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After the meeting, the team proceeded to disaster-affected areas in the Bhatiyat region of Chamba district for an on-ground assessment. The team will undertake a two-day visit to the region, inspecting affected areas and assessing the extent of damage.

The team reached Boh in Shahpur late in the evening after completing its assessment in Chamba district. The visit assumes significance as the Boh valley was hit by a cloudburst and flashfloods on July 21, causing extensive damage.

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