Himachal: Central university VC Bansal’s autobiography launched in Delhi

An autobiography of Central University of Himachal Pradesh Vice-Chancellor Sat Prakash Bansal titled 'Sanskar Se Sankalp' was launched in New Delhi on Tuesday amid a gathering of Vice-Chancellors, former Vice-Chancellors, directors, academicians, scholars and intellectuals from across the country. The programme, held at the Akhil Bharatiya Itihas Sankalan Yojana, brought together nearly 200 prominent academicians and distinguished guests. Prof Bansal said that no achievement in life could be regarded as an entirely individual accomplishment, as every opportunity was made possible through the contribution, guidance and trust of the family, teachers, colleagues, friends and society.

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He said, “Sanskar forms the foundation of personality while Sankalp gives values and strength to translate it into purposeful action.” He added that the ultimate purpose of life was not merely personal achievement but carrying forward values and experiences for the benefit of society, institutions and future generations.

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Chief guest Indresh Kumar described Prof Bansal’s journey as an expression of the philosophy of 'Sanskar Se Sankalp', progressing from values to personality-building, resolve to action and action to social and national development. He said that universities must go beyond imparting knowledge and awarding degrees to developing values, character, vision and responsible citizenship.

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Prof Yogesh Singh, Vice-Chancellor, University of Delhi and Chairman of AICTE, compared academic leadership with “Samudra Manthan”, saying leadership involved both achievements and challenges. Dr Bal Mukund Pandey of the Akhil Bharatiya Itihas Sankalan Yojana said that an individual’s life should be evaluated not only through positions held but also through the values and experiences that shape personality and social commitment.

Padma Shri awardee and Chancellor of the CUHP Dr Harmohinder Singh Bedi highlighted Prof Bansal’s ability to build trust, recognise the potential of colleagues and prioritise institutional interests.