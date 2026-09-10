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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: Centre agrees to fund heliports under UDAN

Himachal: Centre agrees to fund heliports under UDAN

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:13 AM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu with Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu in New Delhi.
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The expansion of Kangra airport is set to gain momentum, with Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu directing the authorities to finalise the techno-economic feasibility report (TEFR) for the project within two months. The Centre has also agreed to provide funding for the construction of heliports in Himachal Pradesh under the UDAN scheme.

The minister gave the directions during a meeting with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in New Delhi today. He asked the officials to appoint a competent consultant and ensure that the feasibility report was completed within the stipulated timeframe. He also assured necessary support for strengthening air connectivity in Himachal Pradesh.

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Sukhu took up the expansion of Kangra airport on priority, underlining its importance to the state’s tourism economy. He said tourism was a major contributor to Himachal’s economy and improved air connectivity would facilitate the movement of tourists while giving a further boost to tourism-related activities. He urged the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to undertake a realistic assessment of the project cost.

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The Chief Minister also sought the Centre’s support for developing heliports at various locations in the state, citing Himachal’s difficult geographical terrain and the need to improve connectivity to remote and inaccessible areas. He said a stronger heliport network would also ensure quicker access to such areas during emergencies.

The two sides also discussed the operation of regular flights from Shimla Airport. Naidu assured the Chief Minister of necessary support for restoring regular air connectivity to the state capital. The possibility of deploying aircraft suited to the airport’s runway capacity was also examined.

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Sukhu further urged that security at Shimla airport be entrusted to the Himachal Pradesh Police instead of the CISF, on the lines of Kangra airport. The Union Ministry agreed to the proposal.

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