Himachal: Centre’s response to rain disaster-hit state ‘laid-back’

KS Tomar

Peeved at the Centre’s ‘laid-back’ response to the devastation caused by the recent floods and landslides in Himachal, AICC secretary Rajiv Shukla has appealed to Prime Minister and Union Home Ministry to declare the monsoon fury as a National Calamity which could be on the analogy of Bhuj earthquake (2001) or Kedarnath disaster (2013), besides releasing a special package of Rs 10,000 crore on urgent basis.

On behalf of the Congress high command and as in-charge of the state party affairs, Shukla described Centre’s meagre financial assistance of Rs 200 crore as “a drop in the ocean”.

In a related development, national BJP president JP Nadda and Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur’s paid a hurricane visit to some flood and landslide-affected areas in Shimla and Sirmaur districts which may be precursor to release of a ‘Special Package’.

Central experts have also assessed the extent of damages hence a package should be announced without delay. The Centre has released funds from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) but it is state’s legitimate right to get such amount which is applicable to all states in the country.

The State Revenue Department assessed the damages and sent a memorandum to the Ministry of Home Affairs on August 10. The state has put the damages at Rs 6,746.93 crore which has now crossed over Rs 10,000 crore as nature’s fury did not subside but took monstrous proportion with every passing day.

As per official data, the opening balance lying with the Centre under the SDRF head was Rs 557.48 crore and it has released Rs 360.80 crore with a requisite share of Himachal government i.e. Rs 400 crore. On the NDRF front, the state has received Rs 189.27 crore as against the opening balance of Rs 159.65 crore which was announced by Nadda during his visit to Shimla. In this way, the total amount released by the Centre under the NDRF and the SDRF exceeds Rs 550.07 crore though total amount is about Rs 717.14 crore.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has already requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to declare Himachal catastrophe as a national calamity which will entitle it to get extra grant. There is no denying the fact that the ruling Congress and the rivals BJP are poised to exploit the current disaster management during the 2024 elections to garner support of the voters.

The state government may lambast the BJP if dignified and logical sum is not sanctioned by the Centre.

(The writer is a political analyst based in Shimla)

