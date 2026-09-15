Himachal: Chaba power station faces high-altitude shift

The over 100-year-old Chaba hydel power project, which helped illuminate Shimla more than a century ago, may soon get a new powerhouse at a slightly higher elevation to protect it from recurring monsoon floods.

The Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) has urged the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) to fund the relocation of the powerhouse after repeated flooding caused damage to the facility in recent years.

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Commissioned around 1913-14, the 1.75-MW Chaba project was built to supply electricity to Shimla. Remarkably, the powerhouse continues to operate with its original machines and equipment installed at the time of commissioning, making it an important part of Himachal Pradesh’s power heritage.

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According to HPSEBL officials, the problem has intensified in recent years, with rising water levels in the river during the monsoon repeatedly inundating the powerhouse. The board believes the construction of NTPC’s Koldam hydropower project downstream may have contributed to the rise in water levels.

“Due to the increased water level during the monsoon, the powerhouse has been getting repeatedly flooded over the last few years. So, we are considering shifting the powerhouse to a slightly higher altitude,” said MG Sharma, Director (Technical), HPSEBL.

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The board has asked NTPC to bear the cost of relocation and compensate it for losses caused by the repeated flooding. Efforts to protect the existing facility have already included raising the retaining wall, but the measure has failed to prevent water from entering the power station.

“We even raised the retaining wall, but water is still entering the power station and causing significant damage. We are now seeking a permanent solution by shifting the powerhouse,” Sharma said. He added that the matter had also been taken up with the Central Government.

The HPSEBL has also asked NTPC to enhance the project’s generation capacity so that shifting the powerhouse does not result in any loss of generation.

Despite its modest capacity, the project is considered significant for its heritage value. Former Board employee Anurag Parashar said Chaba was the second-oldest power project in the state after the Bhuri Singh power project in Chamba.

He suggested that the existing powerhouse be preserved and potentially converted into a heritage or tourism attraction. “The site has tremendous tourism potential,” he said, suggesting that the Tourism Department could take over the property if a new powerhouse is constructed.