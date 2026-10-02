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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: Chail hoteliers demand fix for winter power woes

Himachal: Chail hoteliers demand fix for winter power woes

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Ambika Sharma
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 01:52 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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A delegation led by FOHHRA president Devinder Verma raised the issues with the Chairman of Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited in Shimla.
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Frequent winter power outages have prompted the Federation of Himachal Hotels and Restaurant Associations (FOHHRA) and the Chail Hotel Association to seek reliable electricity supply and a review of policy provisions they say place an undue burden on hoteliers.

A delegation led by FOHHRA president Devinder Verma raised the issues with the Chairman of Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited in Shimla.

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The associations sought immediate resumption and completion of the 33-kV substation at Chail, for which work was awarded in June 2022 with a scheduled completion date of March 31, 2023. They sought an explanation for the delay and completion within a fixed deadline.

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Verma said power lines serving parts of Chail pass through forest and wildlife sanctuary areas, making the network vulnerable to falling trees, branches and weather-related damage. The associations sought a technical assessment of vulnerable stretches and their strengthening with durable engineering solutions.

With Chail witnessing its worst outages during snowfall, the hoteliers also demanded timely preventive maintenance, inspection of vulnerable equipment and strengthening of the system to minimise prolonged disruptions during winter.

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The federation sought early resumption of prepaid-meter conversion, which has reportedly remained stalled for two to three months. It called for a transparent, time-bound process involving minimal documentation and no additional charges.

The delegation also flagged delays of up to six months in obtaining electricity connections and demanded a simplified single-window mechanism with clear timelines.

Other demands included a review of infrastructure costs borne by consumers for dedicated transformers and power lines for loads above 50 kW, as well as audit-related penalties imposed on hotels.

Verma said several hoteliers had reported substantial penalties and retrospective demands following departmental audits. Citing favourable High Court rulings in cases involving industrial consumers, he sought a fair, case-wise review of such charges.

Officials, he said, assured the delegation of a positive response to the issues raised.

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