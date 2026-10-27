Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announces Rs 25 lakh for Valmiki temple

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday paid obeisance at the Valmiki Temple in Krishna Nagar, Shimla, on Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti and announced financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh for the temple. Extending greetings to the people of the state, Sukhu described Maharishi Valmiki as a symbol of India’s cultural, literary and spiritual heritage.

The CM said the state government was committed to ensuring dignified living conditions, better education and opportunities for self-reliance for every family.

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He highlighted the Maharishi Valmiki Kamgaar Awas Yojana, under which eligible sanitation workers belonging to the Valmiki community are provided financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh to construct pucca houses. Families with an annual income below Rs 2.5 lakh and without a pucca house are eligible for the scheme.

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Sukhu reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring dignity and equal opportunities for all communities. He said many families had been living in Krishna Nagar for a long time and announced that the government would survey the families and houses in the area. Based on the findings, a welfare plan would be considered to address their needs.