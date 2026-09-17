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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu assures help to trace Una engineer missing in Nepal floods

Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu assures help to trace Una engineer missing in Nepal floods

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:39 AM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. File
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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday assured the family of Sukhwinder Rattan, an engineer from Una who has been missing since the floods in Nepal, that the state government would take up the matter with the Centre to facilitate and expedite efforts to trace him.

The family met the Chief Minister at the Circuit House in Una and sought the government’s assistance in tracing Rattan. They said Rattan, a site engineer working at the 216-MW Upper Trishuli Hydropower Project in Nepal, had been missing since flashfloods and the subsequent disaster swept through the area on August 26.

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The family informed the Chief Minister that there had been no information about Rattan since then, causing deep concern among his family members.

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Sukhu assured the family that the state government would provide all possible assistance in the matter. He said every possible effort would be made to obtain information about Rattan’s whereabouts at the earliest and that the state government would extend all necessary support to the family during the difficult time.

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