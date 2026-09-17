Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu assures help to trace Una engineer missing in Nepal floods

The family met the Chief Minister at the Circuit House in Una and sought the government’s assistance in tracing Rattan. They said Rattan, a site engineer working at the 216-MW Upper Trishuli Hydropower Project in Nepal, had been missing since flashfloods and the subsequent disaster swept through the area on August 26.

Advertisement

The family informed the Chief Minister that there had been no information about Rattan since then, causing deep concern among his family members.

Advertisement

Sukhu assured the family that the state government would provide all possible assistance in the matter. He said every possible effort would be made to obtain information about Rattan’s whereabouts at the earliest and that the state government would extend all necessary support to the family during the difficult time.