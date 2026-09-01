Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu assures impartial probe into Kullu childbirth death

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday assured the Himachal Pradesh Assembly that a free and impartial inquiry was being conducted into the death of 23-year-old Rajni Sharma during childbirth at a hospital in Kullu.

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Replying to a question by Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur during Question Hour, Sukhu said it would be unfair to hold the treating doctor responsible without completing the inquiry, but equally wrong to ignore the possibility of medical negligence.

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“The government will not protect anyone. Action will be taken on the basis of a free and impartial investigation by the Joint Director, Health,” Sukhu said. He appealed to members not to view the incident through a political prism, saying the entire state was pained by the death of the young woman, who left behind a newborn child.

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The Chief Minister said the government’s objective was neither to protect the treating doctors nor victimise those who had protested over the incident. Its priority, he said, was to ensure justice for the bereaved family. Sukhu said the police had been informed following Rajni’s death and her family members had initially expressed satisfaction with the treatment provided at the hospital. Their statements had also been video-recorded, he said.

However, the woman’s husband later lodged an online complaint seeking action against the doctor for alleged negligence. The government subsequently transferred the doctor and ordered an inquiry, Sukhu said. The complete treatment record was obtained and scrutinised by a committee, which also examined statements of the doctor and hospital staff.

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According to the findings cited by the Chief Minister, Rajni died following excessive blood loss after delivery.

Sukhu, however, defended the government’s decision to register a case over the protests at the hospital. He said more than 2,000 people had entered the hospital premises and created a ruckus, causing inconvenience to patients and disrupting hospital functioning.

“It is the responsibility of the state government to ensure that there is no anarchy in a hospital,” he said, adding that an FIR had been registered at Kullu police station against some protesters. The case is being investigated by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil also assured the House that an impartial inquiry was underway to establish the exact cause of the woman’s death.

Jai Ram Thakur said he did not want to get into the technical aspects of the case but alleged that the doctor’s conduct had been “very bad”. He sought to know when the inquiry report would be submitted and whether the cases registered against the demonstrators would be withdrawn.

The LoP also raised questions over the alleged non-availability of oxygen at the hospital and pointed out contradictions between reports submitted by the Medical Superintendent and the SDM.