Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu hikes honorarium for deities, bajantris

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday announced a series of measures to support religious traditions, improve infrastructure and strengthen the rural economy while presiding over the closing ceremony of the International Kullu Dasehra 2026 at Kala Kendra.

The Chief Minister announced a 5 per cent increase in the honorarium paid to deities and a 10 per cent hike for Bajantris. He also announced an honorarium of Rs 1,100 for the chief Gur (oracle) of each deity. Each participating Mahila Mandal will receive an honorarium of Rs 35,000.

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On infrastructure development, Sukhu announced Rs 5 crore for tarring the Left Bank road from Kullu to Manali and an additional Rs 5 crore for the construction of the Manikaran road. He also sanctioned Rs 22 crore for a sewerage system in Bhuntar and announced the opening of an electricity subdivision there. Further, Rs 1 crore was approved for the construction of a science block at Bajaura School.

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Emphasising improvements in healthcare, the Chief Minister said Kullu Regional Hospital would be strengthened with specialist doctors, nurses and paramedical staff and equipped with world-class medical technology.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to improving rural incomes, Sukhu said the minimum support price (MSP) for ginger would soon be increased to Rs 40 per kg, providing relief to farmers and strengthening the rural economy.

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The Chief Minister accused the previous BJP government of weakening education and healthcare services, asserting that the present government was working to strengthen infrastructure in both sectors. Describing Himachal Pradesh as the land of deities, he said Kullu Dasehra had evolved into an event of international stature. He also defended the government’s administrative reforms under the slogan “Vyavastha Parivartan” and accused the BJP of spreading misleading information about the state’s economy, while reiterating his government’s commitment to making Himachal self-reliant.

Sukhu also flagged off the Kullu Carnival, which featured the participation of more than 600 women and artists. He praised the Kullu Dasehra Festival Committee, particularly its chairman and MLA Sunder Singh Thakur, for raising the standard of the festival.

Earlier, the Chief Minister paid obeisance at Raghunath Temple and prayed for the happiness, prosperity and peace of the people. He also presided over the sixth cultural evening, inaugurated the traditional Lalri dance and witnessed laser and drone shows. International artists from Indonesia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, the United States, Thailand, Malaysia, Egypt, Sri Lanka and Nepal performed during the global dance programme. Renowned Sufi singer Satinder Sartaaj enthralled the audience with his soulful performance.

Thakur thanked the Chief Minister for the announcements and expressed gratitude to officials, employees, public representatives and residents for the successful organisation of the festival.

Caption: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu addresses the gathering during the closing ceremony of the International Kullu Dasehra 2026 at Kala Kendra in Kullu on Tuesday.