Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu lauds forest sports meet winners

More than 1,000 forest personnel from across the state participated in the three-day event, showcasing their sporting talent, discipline and competitive spirit. Congratulating those who excelled in various sporting disciplines, Sukhu appreciated their dedication, hard work and commitment.

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He said sports not only promoted physical fitness and mental well-being but also inculcated qualities such as teamwork, leadership, determination and a healthy spirit of competition. He lauded all participants for their enthusiastic participation and commendable performances, saying every participant deserved appreciation for demonstrating commitment and sportsmanship.

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The Chief Minister said such events provided employees an opportunity to showcase their talent while fostering camaraderie and team spirit. The government, he added, was committed to promoting sports and encouraging a healthy and active lifestyle among employees and the youth. Regular participation in sports helped reduce stress, improve physical fitness and enhance overall efficiency and productivity.

Sukhu also highlighted the vital role of the Forest Department in protecting the state’s rich forest wealth, biodiversity and ecological balance. He appreciated the contribution of forest personnel towards forest conservation and sustainable management of natural resources.

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Hamirpur Forest Circle was adjudged the overall champion, while Rampur Forest Circle secured the second position.