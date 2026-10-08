Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launches Rs 108-crore projects in Shimla

He inaugurated improvement and stabilisation works at the historic Ridge, executed at a cost of Rs 66.81 crore. He also opened a parking-cum-shopping complex at the Old Bus Stand near Gurdwara Sahib, built at a cost of Rs 6.85 crore. The facility is expected to improve amenities for residents, shopkeepers and the transport sector besides easing parking problems in the area.

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Sukhu laid the foundation stone for a residential complex for Shimla Municipal Corporation employees at Pashu Padav near Boileauganj. The project will cost Rs 34.50 crore.

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The Chief Minister said Shimla had a distinct identity on the global tourism map and that enhancing its beauty while strengthening infrastructure remained a priority of the government.

He alleged that the previous BJP government had laid foundation stones for projects without making adequate budgetary provisions, while the present Congress government had ensured funds for their completion.

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Sukhu said a modern shopping complex was also being constructed at Sabzi Mandi at a cost of Rs 600 crore. Underground utility ducts were being laid from Chhota Shimla to the CTO at a cost of Rs 150 crore, he added.