Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu leads anti-chitta rally, increases apple MIS price

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday flagged off an anti-chitta rally from the Government Senior Secondary School in Rohru and joined students in spreading the message of staying away from drugs.

A large number of students participated in the rally and raised awareness about the harmful effects of drugs. Sukhu said the state government was taking strict action against the drug mafia and that there was no place in Himachal Pradesh for those involved in the illegal drug trade.

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“The fight against drugs is not only the responsibility of the government, but a collective responsibility of every section of society,” he said.

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Anti-chitta rallies are being organised across the state to educate youth about the harmful effects of chitta and other drugs. Addressing a public meeting at Chirgaon in the Rohru constituency, Sukhu announced an increase in the support price for milk from December 1. He also announced a Re 1 increase in the procurement price of apples under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS), from Rs 13 to Rs 14 per kg.

“The Congress government is committed to strengthening the rural economy. To benefit apple growers, the state government has introduced the universal carton system,” he said.

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Interacting with students, Sukhu said the state government was giving special attention to opening CBSE schools in the government sector to provide children in rural areas with better opportunities for quality education, on a par with modern educational facilities in private schools. He announced Rs 2 crore for the construction of a new school building. The CM also administered the anti-chitta pledge to the students.

Responding to a question on employment opportunities, he said the state government was working to create jobs in the government sector while promoting self-employment. On artificial intelligence, Sukhu said it was an important technology, but its effective use required a strong foundation in education and knowledge.