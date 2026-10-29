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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu moots easier PG studies for trainee docs

Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu moots easier PG studies for trainee docs

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:57 AM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. File photo
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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday directed the Health and Family Welfare Department to review the provisions of the Postgraduate/Super Speciality Policy to facilitate Job Trainee Medical Officers in pursuing postgraduate courses and streamline the recruitment of Senior Residents/Tutor Specialists in medical colleges across Himachal Pradesh.

The proposed amendments would allow Job Trainee Medical Officers to pursue postgraduate courses, including MD/MS and MDS, under the 66.6 per cent quota reserved for in-service General Duty Officers (GDOs). After completing their courses, they would be required to serve the remaining period of their appointment as Job Trainees. Sukhu also directed the department to make appropriate provisions for their salaries and emoluments during the course period within the state.

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He further directed the department to provide for the appointment of postgraduate doctors who had completed their qualifications from PGI, Chandigarh, and AIIMS, New Delhi, against vacancies of Senior Residents/Tutor Specialists in the state’s medical colleges. These appointments would be made on merit, based on performance in the MBBS and postgraduate examinations, without a written test or interview, under the 33.33 per cent quota reserved for direct candidates.

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The Chief Minister also announced that Geriatric Medicine Departments would be introduced at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, and Tanda Medical College.

He said Job Trainee Medical Officers would be entitled to all benefits available to GDOs from the date of their appointment. He also assured them that the state government would sympathetically consider exempting them from appearing in fresh tests for regularisation.

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Health and Family Welfare Minister Dhani Ram Shandil said the state government was continuously working to improve healthcare services.

Karva Chauth holiday extended to all staff

Governor Kavinder Gupta and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu have extended warm greetings to the people of Himachal Pradesh on the auspicious occasion of Karva Chauth.

The state government has also declared a holiday in all government offices tomorrow for all employees, although the holiday was otherwise applicable only to women employees.

The Governor wished that the festival would bring happiness, peace and prosperity and inspire people to uphold the rich traditions and cultural values of the country.

The Chief Minister also greeted the people, especially women, on the occasion. He said Karva Chauth was a festival of love, devotion and trust that reflected the rich cultural traditions and family values of Indian society. He wished that the festival would bring happiness, prosperity and well-being to all families and strengthen the bonds of love and affection among them.

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