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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu orders Janglik road restoration within 10 days

Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu orders Janglik road restoration within 10 days

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:10 AM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and ex-PM Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries.
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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday directed officials to restore the Janglik road in Rohru Assembly constituency to vehicular traffic within 10 days.

During his visit to the Tangnu-Janglik panchayat area, Sukhu inspected the road, which was blocked following a recent landslide and took stock of the situation. He said the closure had caused difficulties for local residents and horticulturists and assured them of early restoration. The Chief Minister announced an additional Rs 4 crore to expedite construction of the Janglik bridge. He also sanctioned Rs 2 crore for the landslide-affected area of Thaintwadi village.

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Sukhu said the state government was committed to restoring normalcy in disaster-affected areas and ensuring relief and essential facilities for affected people. He directed officials to expedite ongoing relief and restoration works.

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On Thursday, the Chief Minister visited Bhatwari village in Rohru under the ‘Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar’ programme and heard grievances of residents, directing officials to ensure their speedy redressal. He also stayed overnight at the residence of Prashan Lal, Pradhan of Diudi gram panchayat.

During his visit to Rampur Assembly constituency on Friday, Sukhu also dedicated 28 development projects with a combined cost of Rs 232.93 crore. Rohru MLA Mohan Lal Brakta and Rampur MLA Nand Lal, along with officials of various departments, were present on the occasion.

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