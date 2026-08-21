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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu recalls Rajiv Gandhi’s contribution to modern India

Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu recalls Rajiv Gandhi’s contribution to modern India

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:47 AM Aug 21, 2026 IST
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CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu with ministers Jagat Singh Negi and DR Shandil during an event in Shimla on Thursday.
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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary at Sadbhawana Chowk, Chhota Shimla.

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Sukhu appealed to people to follow the path shown by Rajiv Gandhi, whom he described as the “Architect of Modern India”. He said Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed his life for the unity and integrity of the nation and his visionary thinking laid the foundation for the information technology revolution in the country.

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“The younger generation is reaping the benefits of the IT revolution envisioned by Rajiv Gandhi,” he said. The Chief Minister administered the Sadbhawana pledge to the participants on the occasion. Later, he administered the pledge of national integration and communal harmony to officers and employees of the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat.

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Health and Family Welfare Minister Dhani Ram Shandil, Education Minister Rohit Thakur, Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi, Deputy Chief Whip Kewal Singh Pathania, MLAs Sanjay Awasthy, Suresh Kumar and Harish Janartha, Shimla Municipal Corporation Mayor Surinder Chauhan and other prominent persons were present on the occasion.

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