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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu seeks astronomy centre for tribal region

Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu seeks astronomy centre for tribal region

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:30 AM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu with Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh in New Delhi on Wednesday.
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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today urged Union Minister of State (Independent charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences Jitendra Singh to establish a centre for astronomy and astrophysics in the high-altitude tribal regions of Lahaul-Spiti and Pangi, on the lines of the successful astronomical initiatives at Hanle in Ladakh.

During a meeting, Sukhu said the unique geographical and climatic conditions of these areas offered considerable potential for astronomical research and observations. He said such a centre would not only promote scientific research but also provide local youth and students an opportunity to develop an interest in science. It could also open new avenues for sustainable, knowledge-based tourism in the tribal regions.

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The Chief Minister also sought strengthening of the local weather monitoring network. He urged the Centre to expedite the installation of automatic rain gauges in every gram panchayat and automatic weather stations at the block level. Sukhu said real-time, location-specific weather data would strengthen weather monitoring and help farmers plan agricultural activities more effectively.

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Seeking greater exposure to science and technology, he also requested assistance for setting up science museums in schools in the state’s aspirational blocks. Jitendra Singh responded positively and assured that the proposals would be considered sympathetically.

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