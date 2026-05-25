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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu urges people to actively participate in Census process

Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu urges people to actively participate in Census process

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 10:07 PM May 25, 2026 IST
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Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. File
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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said the Census is the backbone of democracy and development and everyone should actively participate in this work of national importance.

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The Chief Minister said the data collected through the Census plays a vital role in formulating future plans and policies. Director Census Operations-cum-Citizen Registration, Himachal Pradesh, Deep Shikha Sharma, called on Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here today and apprised him of various aspects of the Census-2027.

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Sharma informed that the census would be conducted in two phases. The first phase would include House Listing and Housing Census, while the second phase would involve Population Enumeration. In Himachal Pradesh, the first phase will be carried out from June 16 to July 15.

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This time, a new facility of ‘Self Enumeration’ has also been introduced, which could be availed through the self-enumeration portal se.census.gov.in from June 1 to June 15. She further informed that the Census would be conducted in digital mode this time, wherein enumerators and supervisors would use their mobile devices to collect information of all houses and families in Himachal Pradesh through 33 questions notified by the government.

She said the second phase of Census work in the snow-bound areas of Himachal Pradesh would be conducted from September 11 to 30, while in the remaining areas it would be conducted from February 9 to February 28, 2027.

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