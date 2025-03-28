DT
Home / Himachal / Himachal Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena gets 6-month extension

The development takes everyone by surprise as the Himachal IAS Officers Association organised a farewell for Saxena on Friday night
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 10:16 PM Mar 28, 2025 IST
Prabodh Saxena with Sukhvinder Sukhu. File photo
In a surprise move, Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena who was due to retire on March 31, has been given a six-month extension.

The development took everyone by surprise as the Himachal IAS Officers Association organised a farewell for Saxena on Friday night. It was at the farewell dinner that Saxena broke the news about getting the extension.

Highly placed sources said the letter granting extension had been received from the Union Department of Personnel and Training.

The cap and muffler to be presented to Saxena after the cabinet meeting held late in the evening were also sent back.

With this, the race for the new chief secretary will come to a halt for the time being.

Saxena, a 1990 batch officer, was appointed Chief Secretary on January 2, 2023.

