Himachal Civil Supplies Corporation contributes Rs 1 crore to CM Relief Fund

Vishal Chambyal, Vice Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation, on Wednesday presented a cheque of Rs 1 crore to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on behalf of the corporation towards the Chief Minister Relief Fund.

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Thanking the corporation for the generous contribution, the Chief Minister said such gestures go a long way in providing assistance to people in distress. He also appealed to the public to contribute generously to the relief fund.

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Chief Secretary K.K. Pant, Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Priyanka Basu Ingty, Managing Director of the Himachal Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation Rajeshwar Goel and other senior officers were present on the occasion.