Himachal CJ Sandhawalia calls for sustainable development

Expressing concern over the devastating natural disasters witnessed in Himachal in recent years, Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia has stressed the need for balanced and sustainable development in harmony with nature.

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He was addressing a plantation programme jointly organised by the Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS), Rashtrapati Niwas, and the Himachal Forest Department in Shimla on Thursday evening. The event also marked the formal launch of the Forest Department’s statewide plantation campaign.

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Chief Justice Sandhawalia said environmental protection and forest conservation were not merely the responsibility of governments but a shared obligation of every citizen.

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Reflecting on the changing ecological landscape of Shimla, he recalled that large parts of the city were once covered with dense forests, but unplanned urbanisation and indiscriminate felling of trees had steadily reduced its green cover.

He said climate change and global warming had emerged as major global challenges, with their impact becoming increasingly visible in the Himalayan region.

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Warning that future generations could face grave environmental challenges if ecological balance was not restored, he emphasised the need for timely intervention, greater public participation and stronger conservation measures.

Welcoming the guests, IIAS Director Prof Himanshu Kumar Chaturvedi said the institute was committed not only to academic excellence but also to environmental responsibility and the preservation of its rich natural heritage.