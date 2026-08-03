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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: Class III girl from Rohru pens tales of friendship, teamwork

Himachal: Class III girl from Rohru pens tales of friendship, teamwork

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:37 AM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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Vanya shows her books alongside principal Ridhima Thakur.
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Vanya Chauhan, a Class III student of The Foundation Years School, Rohru, has written and published two storybooks at a young age. Congratulating Vanya, school principal Ridhima Thakur said such achievements motivate other children to believe in their abilities, cultivate love for reading, and confidently express their thoughts through creative writing.

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The principal further said Vanya Chauhan’s storybook reflects the power of a child’s imagination and showcases her ability to express meaningful ideas through engaging stories.

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“Her accomplishment stands as an inspiration for young learners, proving that age is no barrier to creativity and literary excellence,” the principal said.

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She added that school had always encouraged students to explore their talents beyond academics through reading, writing, and creative thinking.

“Vanya’s achievement is a shining example of the school’s commitment to holistic education and developing confident, creative, and independent learners,” the principal said, adding that Vanya was in the middle of writing her third book.

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The young author’s books ‘School Trip’ and ‘The Royal Birthday Party’ reflect her vivid imagination while promoting important values such as friendship, kindness, teamwork, responsibility and compassion through simple yet engaging storytelling.

Expressing her excitement over becoming a published author at such a young age, Vanya said she feels proud every time she sees her name printed on the covers of her books.

“I feel glad seeing my name on these two books and want my name on many more,” Vanya Chauhan said, revealing her dream of writing many more stories in the years ahead.

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