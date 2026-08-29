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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: Close shave for 46 bus passengers, driver’s quick action averts tragedy in Kullu

Himachal: Close shave for 46 bus passengers, driver’s quick action averts tragedy in Kullu

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Kullu, Updated At : 01:39 AM Aug 29, 2026 IST
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The damaged bus after colliding with the hill due to brake failure near Bhekhali in Kullu on Friday.
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Forty-six passengers, including 35 women, had a miraculous escape when an HRTC bus suffered brake failure near Bhekhali in Kullu district on Friday.

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The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus, going from Byasar to Kullu, experienced brake failure during a steep descent, prompting the driver to deliberately crash the vehicle into the hillside to prevent it from plunging into a gorge.

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The number of women passengers was higher due to the Raksha Bandhan festival.

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The incident occurred around 12 noon near Katahar village, close to Bhekhali. According to reports from the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), the bus collided with the hillside after its brakes failed, bringing the vehicle to a halt and averting what could have been a major tragedy.

Four passengers suffered serious injuries and were immediately shifted to the Regional Hospital, Kullu. Sixteen others received first aid at a nearby dispensary and are currently being treated at the Regional Hospital. The remaining 26 passengers escaped with minor or no injuries.

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Pritam, a Katahar resident, was among the first to report the incident to authorities, prompting immediate response from emergency services. An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and the Kullu police station was alerted. HRTC bus stand in-charge Khub Ram confirmed that the accident was caused by brake failure. The authorities have initiated an investigation to determine the exact cause of the mechanical fault.

Further necessary action is in progress, the Kullu DDMA said in an official communication.

The quick thinking of the driver, who chose to collide with the hillside rather than risk the vehicle plunging into the gorge, has been widely appreciated by locals and officials.

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