Himachal: Cloudburst triggers flashflood in Kinnaur village, no casualties

A flashflood triggered by a cloudburst in Kachrang village of the Nathpa area in Kinnaur district caused damage to local infrastructure, drinking water schemes and apple orchards during the early hours of Wednesday. While the incident led to panic among residents, no loss of life has been reported.

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According to officials, the cloudburst occurred in the Kachrang stream during the wee hours, resulting in a sudden surge of water that swept through the area. The flashflood damaged the link road connecting the village and completely washed away a footbridge over the stream, disrupting local connectivity. Several drinking water supply schemes were also affected, while apple orchards belonging to local residents suffered damage due to the heavy flow of water and debris.

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Kinnaur DC Dr Amit Kumar Sharma said despite the damage to public infrastructure and orchards, no major property loss or casualties had been reported. He said teams from the district administration and various departments reached the affected area soon after the incident to assess the situation and initiate restoration work. The officials concerned have been directed to undertake immediate repair and restoration measures, which are currently underway.

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Meanwhile, rainfall continued in several parts of Himachal pover the past 24 hours. Sundernagar recorded the highest rainfall at 30.2 mm, followed by Solan with 12 mm and Shimla with 9.6 mm. Dharamsala and Mandi received 1.2 mm rainfall each.

The wet weather led to a drop in temperatures across the state. Minimum temperatures declined by 2°C to 3°C and ranged between 6°C and 27°C, while maximum temperatures fell by 2°C to 4°C, ranging from 19°C to 38°C. Una recorded the highest maximum temperature at 38.2°C, while Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti district registered the lowest minimum temperature at 6.9°C.

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The Meteorological Centre has forecast continued rainfall across most parts of the state till June 29 and issued a yellow weather alert for June 28 and 29, cautioning residents against possible weather-related incidents.