Himachal CM announces major healthcare push for Chamba medical college

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday announced a series of measures to strengthen the Chamba medical college, including the induction of advanced diagnostic equipment, additional healthcare personnel and enhanced faculty, while reiterating the state government’s commitment to upgrading medical infrastructure across Himachal.

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Interacting with faculty members and students during his visit to the medical college, Sukhu said the government would relax norms, wherever necessary, to fill faculty gaps and improve academic and healthcare services at the institution. He announced that the medical college would be equipped with a new X-ray machine, laparoscopic equipment, a CT scan machine and a state-of-the-art 3-Tesla MRI machine comparable to those available at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

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To strengthen critical care services, the Chief Minister directed officials to submit a proposal at the earliest for setting up 20 ICU beds. He said the government would also explore introducing robotic surgery facilities once the college attains full faculty strength.

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Sukhu further announced that 40 staff nurses would be deployed at the college within the next 10 days. Radiographers and other technical personnel would also be appointed to ensure efficient delivery of healthcare services.

Highlighting the government’s long-term vision for the health sector, the Chief Minister said the state was considering a policy to send doctors abroad on exposure visits so they could learn advanced medical technologies and treatment practices before implementing them in Himachal Pradesh.

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He said improving healthcare remained one of the government’s top priorities, with nearly Rs 3,000 crore being spent on strengthening health infrastructure across the state. Better medical facilities, he said, would not only benefit residents but also promote health tourism in Himachal Pradesh. Sukhu said he had been holding similar interactions with faculty and students of medical colleges across the state and that their suggestions were being incorporated into the government’s policy decisions.

He also highlighted recent initiatives undertaken for the Chamba medical college, including the establishment of a Cardiology Department, sanctioning of 23 senior resident posts and 28 postgraduate seats, and release of Rs 18.98 crore for the construction of a senior residents’ hostel. He added that the government had enhanced stipends for postgraduate students and senior residents and separated the cadres of the Directorate of Health Services and the Directorate of Medical Education and Research to improve administrative efficiency. Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, MLAs Neeraj Nayar, Hardeep Singh Bawa and D.S. Thakur, and former minister Asha Kumari were present on the occasion.